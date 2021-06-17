The Saints’ Phonebox Library supports Pride

The Phonebox library in the Saints area of Harrogate is supporting Pride Month.

You can find the library on St Hilda’s at the the Junction with St Helen’s.

To celebrate Pride month, they have turned the phonebox into a rainbow.

Jane Kennerley said:

The phonebox library started back in 2017 with a few books on the shelf next to the telephone. It grew in popularity and, when BT removed the telephone in late 2020.

We finally got to officially adopt it with the support of local charity, Oatlands Community.

It has been really popular and has a great group of local supporters, including Peter, who has made our wonderful shelves. Hardly a day goes by without books being exchanged in it. We’ve had some lovely feedback from all generations.

Many small children visit with their parents, schoolchildren pop in on their way to school, and older readers make it part of their daily exercise or have books brought to them in their care homes. We provide books for a group of Syrian refugees learning English and, recently, provided books for local residents as part of the Oatlands Community care package delivery.

We love to organise events around local and national celebrations – including World Book Day, Fairtrade Fortnight, International Women’s Day and, of course, Pride.

We will be starting our renovations and repainting soon, preserving the heritage of the phonebox for the community.