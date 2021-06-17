Julian Smith MP visits businesses in and around Pateley Bridge

Out and about last week in Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale, Julian Smith MP visited Stump Cross Caverns and local businesses including Pateley Bridge Pharmacy, the Tordoff Gallery and Kendall’s Farm Butchers.

Stump Cross Caverns is an ancient natural cave formation located between Wharfedale and Nidderdale which offers a wide variety of attractions, including a café, private cinema, shop and visitors centre. Julian spoke to Lisa and cave expert Stephen about how difficult things have been for businesses, particularly those in the hospitality and tourism industry, and about provisional plans for expansion which include increasing accessibility.

Julian also visited Pateley Bridge Pharmacy and caught up with Sam. They discussed the vaccine rollout at the Memorial Hall, funding provided and the vital services made available through the Pharmacy, during the toughest of circumstances with the pandemic.

Later, Julian went to stop by Kendall’s Farm Butchers, which is a traditional family butchers on the High Street. Both Kendall’s Farm Butchers and H Weatherhead & Sons butchers were busy with queues down the street.

Julian managed to briefly catch up with Paul Kendall, who passed on some delicious pork pies. Julian was delighted to hear from Paul that business has been going very well.

Paul Kendall said: It was great to see Julian smith walking the high street and touching base with shopkeepers and the public.whenever we meet he is always interested on how things are going in the business and my thoughts on the general topics they are dealing with at the time, like Covid-19/brexit etc. I gave a lot of praise for Sam from the chemist who set up and runs the Covid vaccine centre in Pateley which is absolutely brilliant.

Julian also visited the newly opened Tordoff Gallery, which is located on the High Street and holds a remarkable collection of film posters.