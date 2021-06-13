Frances Elliot, CEO Harrogate and District Community Action awarded MBE

A leading figure in Harrogate district’s voluntary and community sector is to be made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Frances Elliot, CEO of Harrogate and District Community Action (HADCA), will receive the award in recognition of her services to the community during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Frances has been involved in the district’s vibrant voluntary sector for ten years. For nine of these years, she led HADCA’s Harrogate Easier Living Project, which offers practical support services assisting people to live safe and well at home. In May 2020, she took over from outgoing CEO, Karen Weaver, as head of HADCA. Over the last 12 months, Frances has spearheaded the charity’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

John Fox, HADCA Chair of Trustees said: During this unprecedented time, Frances has worked tirelessly to collaborate with our many partners in the district to bring about a coordinated Covid-19 response. Her unflustered, methodical approach to solving the significant challenges Covid has brought has won her universal respect. Frances’ commitment to helping others and getting the job done has been mirrored in the phenomenal response we have seen from the community during this crisis. She is a true ambassador for the thriving community sector we are so lucky to have on our doorstep.







In addition to their existing pre-Covid client base of around 750 people, HADCA has supported a further 750 people over the past 12 months, working in close partnership with North Yorkshire County Council and Harrogate Borough Council. HADCA’s response has complemented the large-scale community effort which has seen families, friends, neighbours and other local charities and community groups come together to support people across the district.

Frances Elliot added: Whilst I am extremely touched to receive this honour, I am accepting it on behalf of the legion of individuals and groups across the district who commit so much time and effort to making a difference in our local communities. It is truly a joint effort, not least from my predecessor Karen Weaver who guided our voluntary sector so outstandingly for over ten years. I feel privileged to play a part in such a caring, responsive community.

HADCA’s army of 250+ volunteers has assisted local people on over 8,000 occasions with practical and emotional support to help them whilst shielding or self-isolating throughout the pandemic. The charity’s volunteer drivers have played a vital role in getting people to their vaccination appointments and make other essential journeys. Volunteer marshals have also been working together with volunteers from other community groups across the district to support the smooth running of the Harrogate and Ripon vaccination centres. For more information about HADCA’s practical support visit www.helpharrogate.org.uk