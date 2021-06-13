Driver, that was several times over the limit for cocaine, fled from police at 137mph

A driver has been jailed for trying to evade police at speeds up to 137mph, before crashing his Mercedes into a police car.

Tests proved William Geoffrey Mann, 22, had used cocaine and was several times over the limit when he was arrested.

Video footage from the pursuit police vehicle showed Mann reaching 137mph on rural roads and 9 mph in villages around Wetherby and Boroughbridge.

After failing to stop for officers in Kirk Deighton near Wetherby, he speeds through villages at up to three times the 30mph limit. He heads through Hunsingore, Cattal, Whixley, Aldborough, Boroughbridge and Bishop Monkton, using rural roads to try to escape.

But the traffic sergeant following him was a highly-trained advanced pursuit driver and knows the roads well.

Officers on the ground and in the Force Control Room worked together to anticipate his movements and form a plan to bring the pursuit to an end.

They closed in on him in Burton Leonard, and where they are ready to deploy stingers in a number of locations. But Mann crashed into an unmarked police car and was arrested. Nobody was injured during the incident, which happened in late September.

He reaches more than 70mph in residential areas of Boroughbridge.

Mann, a delivery worker from Wetherby, was taken into custody and charged with drug driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He pleaded guilty and was jailed for eight months at York Crown Court today.

He was also banned from driving for a year and will have to take an extended retest.

The pursuit ends when Mann crashes into a police car, causing front-end damage.

Sergeant Julian Pearson, of the Roads Policing Group, captured the pursuit on his police in-car video system and led the investigation against Mann.





