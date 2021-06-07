£8,685 raised for teenager Stephen Lawrence

Ripon Grammar School students touched by the tragic death of a London teenager have raised £8,685 for a charity.

The money was raised in memory of teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racially motivated attack. The money raised for charity Blueprint for All

Although they couldn’t hold the usual whole school Charity Week events such as music concerts, staff pantomimes, comedy performances and dance competitions, student leaders encouraged the whole school to get behind a new way of fundraising throughout the school year.

Blueprint for All chief executive Sonia Watson said: Everybody at RGS should be incredibly proud of this outstanding achievement and for providing educational insight on racism.

Head, girl Molly said: This year was the first time we haven’t been able to do a normal Charity Week, so we had to be especially creative and adaptable to organise plenty of events to bring the school together behind this great cause while still sticking to all the guidelines.

The fundraising team organised non-uniform days, a sponsored Everest stair climb and a Christmas raffle, as well as sponsored walks and reads, raising £6,665 in cash donations in addition to a further £2,020 on the Justgiving online donation platform.

Molly said: We are so pleased that the whole school got behind our fundraising effort to raise such a brilliant amount for Blueprint for All given the unusual circumstances of this year.

The school officers also used their fundraising campaign to provide educational insight into racism and the valuable work their chosen charity does.

Head boy Thomas Wilkinson said: It has been a privilege to have the opportunity to raise money and awareness to help in the worldwide efforts to tackle inequality and change society to be more inclusive.