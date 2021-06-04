Bishop Monkton Garden Centre is open

Please share the news

















The British Garden Centres Group have officially opened their 58th garden centre this week, located in Bishop Monkton, near Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

Previously known as Grassroots Garden Centre, the store has seen major refurbishments and renovations over the last few months.

The store offers arange of plants and houseplants, gardening tools, outdoor furniture, gifts, pet products, and landscaping as well as seasonal products throughout the year.

The centre is dog friendly and looks forward to welcoming you and your four-legged friends.

Bishop Monkton, Harrogate HG3 3QD

Amy Stubbs, who is part of the family that owns the group and is overseeing the redevelopment said: I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Harrogate into the British Garden Centres family. I’m excited by the prospect of re-opening the garden centre, we pulled out all the stops to open May bank holiday weekend. We look forward to providing the good people of Harrogate, Ripon and beyond with a first-class garden centre. Over the next few weeks, we will be recruiting a large number of people for the garden centre and I’m looking forward to meeting them all.

British Garden Centres are a family owned and run group, keeping their customers at the heart of the company. The latest introduction of the family card invites their customers to join the British Garden Centres family and provides exclusive deals in store each week.