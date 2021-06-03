£800 theft of champagnes and spirits from Morrisons, Starbeck

Please share the news

















On 22 April 20201 at 10.30am on Thursday 22 April 2021

Theft of over £800 worth of champagne and spirits from Morrisons supermarket on Hookstone Road in Starbeck

Officers have released images of two men they would like to speak to, who they believe hold information which would be of assistance to the investigation.

While it’s recognised that the men in the images are wearing face masks, officers are appealing to anyone who may recognise them by their hair or clothing to get in touch.

Anyone who has information that will help the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12210103291.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





