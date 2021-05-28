Reporting of anti-social behaviour at The Pinewoods and volunteering day this weekend

Please share the news

















The Pinewoods Conservation Group have had a meeting this week with Harrogate Council, North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue. They have confirmed procedures for reporting anti-social behaviour within The Pinewoods.

Although anti-social behaviour in The Pinewoods is rare and caused by a minority, it is important that issues are reported formally. This will allow authorities to identify any increases in issues and direct any resources needed to intervene as appropriate.

The conservation group is asking visitors to report any occurrences of:

Vandalism

Possible criminal damage

Evidence of drug taking

Fires

Large areas of litter

If the incident is in progress this should be reported via 101 or online to North Yorkshire Police. If this is a historic then it should be reported to Harrogate Council via 01423 500600 or customerservices@harrogate.gov.uk

Reporting the exact location is important so they are recommending the use of What 3 Words (https://what3words.com/) or a similar location marking application.

The group say they will continue to work with all authorities on sharing information and intelligence to ensure we keep The Pinewoods a safe & maintained environment for all our visitors. Both police and fire will be undertaking educational session at local schools.

Pinewoods Work Day

The Pinewoods Conservation Group also have a Work Day on Sat, 29 May 2021 at 2pm.

This is a volunteering session from 2pm to 4pm, meeting at the Council Nurseries off Harlow Moor Road. Free parking is available if needed.

Please note – this replaces the original meeting place of the lay-by on Harlow Moor Road.

This will be part of the Great British Spring Clean initiative. We will also look to clear some balsam that is already growing plus clear a number of large structures that have appeared. Please bring gloves but other items will be supplied.