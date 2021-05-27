The National Lottery Open Week Returns for 2021 at Ripon Museums

Please share the news

















To say thank you for the £30million raised for good causes every week by players and to welcome people back to their happy places, The National Lottery is unlocking free entry and special offers at a range of participating venues, as part of The National Lottery Open Week.

From Saturday 5 to Sunday 13 June, The National Lottery Open Week line-up includes free entry as well as exclusive discounts and offers from incredible attractions and experiences across the UK, including Ripon Museum Trust. From galleries and museums to historic castles and gardens as well as sports stadiums and venues, offers are open to anyone with a valid National Lottery ticket or scratchcard and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Ripon Museum Trust will be taking part in National Lottery Open Week with a special offer of 15% off new museum tickets. This offer will run from Saturday 5 June to Sunday 13 June 2021, excluding Monday 7 June, when the museums are closed. To claim the discount, visitors are asked to show proof of purchase of their National Lottery ticket when buying tickets at the Workhouse Museum.

One National Lottery ticket or scratchcard will give access to one adult pass or one family pass. Full terms and conditions can be found on our website: https://riponmuseums.co.uk/terms_and_conditions

Helen Thornton, Ripon Museum Trust Director said: We’re delighted to be taking part in the National Lottery Open Week this year. We’ve been fortunate to receive funding from the National Lottery, which has helped us save the main Workhouse building for posterity and to carry out essential repair works to our historic buildings during lockdown. By taking part in the campaign, we’re saying a huge thank you to all the lottery players who helped make this work possible and have supported so many good causes.

To search for special offers at participating venues, which your National Lottery ticket or scratchcard will unlock, head to www.NationalLotteryOpenWeek.com

Ros Kerslake, Chief Executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Chair of the National Lottery Forum, said: The National Lottery Open Week is a really exciting moment in the year for us, where an amazing variety of venues and projects across the UK give thanks to National Lottery players for the £30 million they raise each week for Good Causes. Now, more than ever, people are excited to rediscover their happy place, or find a new one close to home, and we’re proud that so many incredible spaces across the sport, arts, heritage and community sectors have signed up to offer their thanks.

As another thank you for supporting good causes, The National Lottery Cinema Weekend will take place the following weekend, 19 and 20 June, where players can also register for a pair of free cinema tickets at participating cinemas.

To explore the full selection of offers available to players for both The National Lottery Open Week and Cinema Weekend, including offers taking place online, please visit www.NationalLotteryUnlocked.com