Ellie Warburtons pop-up shop in Harrogate

The Warburtons bakery brand are opening Ellie Warburton Cakes at a pop-up shop on James Street in Harrogate.

They offer a range of premium sweet treats, available exclusively from pop-up shops in Skipton and Harrogate – eight flavours including Espresso Brownie and Lemon with Blackberry Compote.

Warburtons is already well known range of bakery products including bread, bagels and crumpets. This new brand builds on the family businesses 145-year heritage.

The launch is initially on a trial basis, with thhe Harrogate pop-up opening on 28 May and the Skipton on 4 June. Both will be open throughout the summer and will be followed by a national launch in June where consumers will be able to order the cakes online for delivery direct to their home.

Jonathan Warburton, Chairman of Warburtons, said: We are thrilled to introduce the Ellie Warburtons range of deliciously indulgent cakes. This is an exciting new venture for our family business and we are taking very much an entrepreneurial approach to how we build the brand while bringing with us the core of Warburtons ethos – quality and taste. I hope that a slice of Ellie Warburtons will become a firm favourite with families up and down the country – my slice of choice is the Espresso Brownie!





