Police say they received a report at 11.15am this morning (21 May 2021) that two canoeists had got into difficulty in the River Ure near West Tanfield.

Police, fire, ambulance and rescue services attended the location.

One man had got out of the water and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The body of another man was located by an NPAS police aircraft, in the river north-west of Nunwick – his family have been informed.