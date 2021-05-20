Immersive Gaming Growth in Harrogate and Leeds

Please share the news

















Over the past few years, both Harrogate and Leeds’ role in local gaming has reached new heights. The two Yorkshire-based locations are at the forefront of bringing revolutionary concepts to the county’s entertainment sector. It speaks volumes about the area’s status within the gaming world that Rockstar, the creators of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption, opened a studio in Leeds back in December 1997. Since then, the subsidiary has worked collaboratively on much-loved titles, including L.A. Noire and Max Payne 3.

While Rockstar’s Leeds-based hub is pivotal to Rockstar Games’ global operations, it’s somewhat laid the foundations for other game-related companies to emerge throughout the county. However, it isn’t only gaming businesses that are integrating game-related technology into their operations. So, let’s analyse the growth of immersive gaming in Harrogate and Leeds.

A Hub for World-Renowned Game Studios

It’s no secret that Rockstar is one of the biggest game studios in the world, and the developer’s parent company, Take-Two, registered annual revenues of £2,224 billion in 2020. Previously known as Mobius Entertainment, the organisation became Rockstar Leeds following Take-Two’s acquisition of Mobius in April 2004. In many ways, this takeover opened the door to the Yorkshire-based company targeting a new audience, with portable games consoles all the rage in the mid-2000s.

Upon becoming Rockstar Leeds, Take-Two didn’t shy away from unveiling its ideas for the portable gaming market. According to the company’s website, the Yorkshire-based studio became the home of their wireless plans. In 2005, Rockstar Leeds worked alongside Rockstar North and Rockstar San Diego to create Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition and Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories. Since its release, the PlayStation Portable version of Liberty City Stories has amassed 7.72 million sales, 2.9 million of those coming in Europe, as per VGChartz.

