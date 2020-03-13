AireCon 6 – Festival of analogue gaming in Harrogate

Please share the news













AireCon6 opened at the Harrogate Convention Centre today (13 March 2020)

The 3-day event is the 2nd largest analogue gaming festival in the UK and was founded by Mark Cooke in 2016. Analogue gaming is about board games, card games and role-playing games.

Mark Cooke said: Most people are aware of how computer gaming has evolved, but analogue gaming has also gone through an evolution – just a quieter evolution. I ran the first festival, what has become to be called AirCon zero, at my house in Leeds and that just got out of hand. It was then moved to a church hall in Bradford, but after I saw what the growth was like, I knew it was going to need somewhere much bigger and with capacity to grow with us. I liked the Convention Centre and Harrogate is such a lovely place. Many now come along, but treat it more as a holiday and explore Yorkshire. The staff are also very friendly and I don’t see us going anywhere else.

It gives the opportunity to test and play the most exciting new games in the world. There is a huge amount of table space for attendees to meet together and game, a board game library from Travelling Man, featuring over 500 games available to borrow for free and a family zone. (Aged 10 and under are free)

The event will welcome thousands of gaming enthusiasts from all over the world for a community minded celebration of all things board gaming.

There’re places to buy new games, trade-in old games and a quieter area for those that works better for.

See https://www.airecon.co.uk/