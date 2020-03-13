AireCon6

AireCon 6 – Festival of analogue gaming in Harrogate

AireCon6 opened at the Harrogate Convention Centre today (13 March 2020)

2 mins read
Start


Please share the news

AireCon6 opened at the Convention Centre today (13 March 2020)

The 3-day is the 2nd largest analogue gaming festival in the UK and was founded by Mark Cooke in 2016. Analogue gaming is about board games, card games and role-playing games.

Mark Cooke said:

Most people are aware of how computer gaming has evolved, but analogue gaming has also gone through an evolution – just a quieter evolution.

I ran the first festival, what has become to be called AirCon zero, at my house in and that just got out of hand. It was then moved to a church hall in Bradford, but after I saw what the growth was like, I knew it was going to need somewhere much bigger and with capacity to grow with us.

I liked the Convention Centre and is such a lovely place. Many now come along, but treat it more as a holiday and explore Yorkshire. The staff are also very friendly and I don’t see us going anywhere else.

Mark Cooke, founder of AireCon
Mark Cook, founder of AireCon

 

It gives the opportunity to test and play the most exciting new games in the world. There is a huge amount of table space for attendees to meet together and game, a board game from Travelling Man, featuring over 500 games available to borrow for free and a family zone. (Aged 10 and under are free)

The will welcome thousands of gaming enthusiasts from all over the world for a community minded celebration of all things board gaming.

There’re places to buy new games, trade-in old games and a quieter area for those that works better for.

See https://www.airecon.co.uk/



AireCon6 AireCon6

 

 






Please share the news
Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Julia Mulligan Police and Crime Commissioner
Previous Story

Julia Mulligan to stay in post as Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner elections delayed

Next Story

New guidance for adult social care to better protect the most vulnerable against COVID-19

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info