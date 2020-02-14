UK’s second largest analogue gaming festival returns to Harrogate in March

Please share the news













Airecon Festival, 13 to 15 March 2020 at the Harrogate Convention Centre

AireCon, one of the UK’s largest analogue gaming festivals will be returning to Harrogate Convention Centre next month for three days of gaming, exhibitions, product launches, large scale social games, special guests and more.

Taking over the sprawling halls of the massive convention centre, Airecon will welcome thousands of gaming enthusiasts from all over the world for a community minded celebration of all things board gaming.

Originally set up by director Mark Cooke as a place for him and his friends to hang out and play games, the first AireCon was held in his North Leeds flat before moving to a venue in Bradford for its first two public events in 2016. After quickly outgrowing its first venue and realising they were onto something big, Airecon added engineer Rick Meeson and Nabil Homsi, director of the Travelling Man chain of comic and board gamenshops to the team to focus on expansion. A long search led them to The Harrogate Convention Centre, their home since 2017 and a platform that has allowed them to become one of the largest events of their type in the UK.

An essential date for any fan or enthusiast, AireCon 2020 will be hosting some of the biggest names in the business including French publisher Asmodee, the second largest games publisher in the world behind Hasbro and current producers of the iconic Catan series, Germany’s Oink Games and UK distributor Coiledspring Games.

As well as offering the opportunity to test and play the most exciting new games in the world, AireCon also offers a huge amount of table space for attendees to meet together and game, a board game library from Travelling Man, featuring over 500 games available to borrow for free and a family zone run by international educational gaming heavyweights Imagination Gaming.









Mark Cooke, AireCon Show Director and Founder: We’re thrilled to see the growth over the last few years since AireCon’s inception in a flat in North Leeds. This year is bigger and better again, with more space to play, more exhibitors, more guests and a new hall as well. However, we are confident that, despite the growth, AireCon will remain one of the friendliest and most welcoming events around.

Full list of exhibitors:

Arion Games | Asmodee | Bedsit Games | Big Potato Games | Board Game Hub | Coiledspring | Critical Kit | D. Taylor Woodworking | Drawlab Entertainment | East Street Games | Eldritch Essences | Face Paint Parlour | Final Frontier Games | Firestorm Cards | Footprints on Forever | Geeknson | Gen42 | Genki Gear | Honey Badger Games | Imagination Gaming | ITB Games | Librium Games | Loke Battlemats | Lucky Duck Games | LudiCreations | Medusa Games | Meeple Games | Oink Games | Playkit Games | Plepic Games | PSC Games | Ralph Horsley | Redwell Games | Ruined Sky Games | Secret Cat Shop | Sinister Fish Games | StuffByBez | Surprised Stare Games | TableTopCrafter | Tabletop Gaming | The Board Game Social | The Crafting Jones | The Thornless Rose | Thundervaults | Travelling Man | Trayed and Tested

| Wotan Games | Wren Games | YAY Games | Zatu Games

Full list of demos:

ABCquid | Cardboard and Coffee Games | David Turczi | Fantastic Books Publishing | Minerva Games | Ministry of Meeples | Play for Keeps | Radical 8 Games | Silver Birch Games | Stormcat Publishing | Synthopian Wars | Superbee | Two Red Squares