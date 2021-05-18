Please share the news















A new Core Code of Ethics for fire and rescue services launched today by the Local Government Association (LGA), the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) and the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC), pledges to be at the heart of everything employees do and ensures communities get the best possible support.

The Core Code has been developed in response to Sir Tom Winsor’s recommendation in the State of Fire report 2019 and sets out five ethical principles, which provide a basis for promoting good behaviour and challenging inappropriate behaviour.

These include;

Putting our communities first – we put the interest of the public, the community and service users firs

Integrity – we act with integrity including being open, honest and consistent in everything we do

Dignity and respect – making decisions objectively based on evidence, without discrimination or bias

Leadership – we are all positive role models, always demonstrating flexibility and resilient leadership. We are accountable for everything we do and challenge all behaviour that falls short of the highest standards

Equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) – we continually recognise and promote the value of EDI both within the fire and rescue service and in the communities which we serve. We stand against all forms of discrimination, create equal opportunities, promote equality foster good relations and celebrate difference







Philip Allott, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: The introduction of this Core Code of Ethics, applicable to all fire and rescue staff, will help to encourage an inclusive and ethical culture by requiring everyone to promote and display good behaviours and to challenge conduct and behaviours that are inconsistent with the Code. It will ultimately help in providing an excellent service to our communities. I am working with the Chief Fire Officer to ensure the Core Code is fully embedded in North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, placing it at the heart of every policy, procedure, decision and action.

Andrew Brodie, North Yorkshire Chief Fire Officer, said: We welcome the launch of the new Core Code for fire and rescue services. It sets out the standards that the public can expect from our Service. The robust application of the Core Code alongside our Service Values will give our employees confidence in how they should behave and the workplace behaviours that will make North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service a great place to build a career.