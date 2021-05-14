Join hundreds doing their hundreds for Henshaws

Please share the news















This June, Henshaws are challenging supporters to do ‘your hundred, your way!’ as part of the second Henshaws Hundreds virtual event – a unique fundraising challenge where you get to set your own goals! It’s really simple to get involved and everyone of all ages and abilities can take part too. All you need to do is follow these simple steps…

Dream up your Henshaws Hundreds challenge based around the magic number 100! Your challenge could be to run or walk 100km, to cycle 100 miles or to bake 100 cakes

Set up your Just Giving Fundraising Page here bit.ly/HenshawsHundreds or join the online Facebook Community to set up your Facebook Fundraising page here www.facebook.com/groups/henshawshundreds

Register for one of the free pieces of challenge merchandise. Choose from either a free Doggy Bandana givp.nl/erf/8sAanPd1 OR a free T-Shirt givp.nl/erf/VlAZs8u3

Complete your challenge at anytime and anywhere over the month of June

Gemma Young, Henshaws Fundraising Manager for Yorkshire, said: Inclusivity is at the heart of the Henshaws Hundreds challenge. It’s possible to cover your chosen distance in a wheelchair, using a walking frame, walking on your hands, or by running, walking, swimming or cycling. It doesn’t have to be a fitness challenge either, maybe you’re a star baker, singer or writer. The joy of Henshaws Hundreds is you can let your creativity run wild.

Every penny raised and donated to Henshaws through the June Challenge will allow the charity to continue to deliver its life changing work, providing much needed support to those living with sight loss and other disabilities. Without the help of its fantastic fundraisers, Henshaws would not be able to continue to provide those who use its many services with expert support, advice and training so that they can go truly beyond expectations.

Gemma Young: It’s amazing the difference you can make! £100 could help someone with a life limiting condition access exercise therapy at Henshaws Specialist College, to live their life to the full. £50 would allow our specialist team to deliver an hour-long digital assessment for someone with sight loss; recently we helped a lady to use a magnifier which allowed her to read for the first time in 12 years. And £5 would allow an art maker to experience one of Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre’s online workshops, a community where people living with disabilities feel welcome, empowered and happy to be themselves.

Contact gemma.young@henshaws.org.uk to find out more and to sign up.