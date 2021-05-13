LNER reach agreement with Hitachi on return of Class 800 and Azuma trains following safety issues

Please share the news















London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has reached agreement with Hitachi and industry partners to begin the process of safely returning trains into service.

Hitachi, train operators and the government, with oversight from the rail regulator, have agreed a service recovery plan for the safe reintroduction of some of the Class 800 trains

that were taken out of service. Safety remains the top priority.

Hitachi Class 800 series trains were urgently recalled across the British rail network for safety inspections when a fault was discovered

LNER wihdraw its entire fleet of 65 Azumas, which came into service in 2019, and manufactured by Hitachi

David Horne, LNER Managing Director, said: I am pleased we have been able to work as an industry to agree a service recovery plan with Hitachi and industry partners that will allow

trains to return safely to our route. We are continuing to work together to begin the return of Azuma trains into service early next week. Customers should continue to check before they travel with LNER, and I apologise for the disruption caused.

The service recovery plan will enable some services to be reinstated into timetables, helping to get more passengers moving on the rail network.

A 75% timetable is currently in operation across the LNER route with passengers advised to check before they travel.

To help provide additional services, LNER has reintroduced an InterCity 225 into passenger

See https://www.lner.co.uk/travel-information/travelling-now/travel-alerts/#CheckJourney