Harrogate Christmas Market – 18 to 21 November 2021

Please share the news















1 Share

The Harrogate Christmas Market Group is planning on the Harrogate Christmas Market from 18 to 21 November 2021, Montpellier Hill.

Applications have been open since early March, and they have now accepted a total of 140 Trader’s Applications towards a maximum of 190 stalls, with many enquiries outstanding for a follow-up.

They have also began inviting coach groups on 2 May 2021 and 20 bookings have already been taken.

The plans are moving forward in a pragmatic way. Payments haven’t been asked from any traders until they have obtained the Street Trading Licence from the Council, by which time we hope that the social distancing rules will also be relaxed, so they can go ahead as usual.

As last year, access to Montpellier Hill and Esplanade will be restricted during the build-up and the four open days of the market. St Mary’s Walk North will be closed from Monday 15 to Tuesday 23 November 2021.

The Children’s Funfair and Father Christmas with his reindeer are expected as usual.

The opening hours will be the same as last year:

10.00-20.00 on Thursday and Friday

09.30-20.00 on Saturday

09.30-17.30 on Sunday

Free admission for visitors at all times.

www.HarrogateChristmasMarket.org/traderapln2021.htm





