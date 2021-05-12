Wanted man appeal, John Paul Wilson, in connection with robbery, kidnap and burglary

Please share the news















Police are seeking to locate John Paul Wilson, 21, from Ripon.

They want to talk to him in connection with offences in the Ripon area including robbery, kidnap and burglary.

He is believed to be in the Ripon or Harrogate area, and also has connections to Darlington.

Officers have followed up numerous enquiries to find him, and are now asking anyone who has seen him or knows where he is now to contact them.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you have an immediate sighting, please call 999.

If wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12210110476 when passing on information.






