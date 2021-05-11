Home & Gift 2021 will go ahead with Manchester Furniture Show co-located

Please share the news

















Home & Gift Buyers’ Festival will be going ahead as planned (18-21 July 2021) across the Harrogate Convention Centre (HCC) and grounds of the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate, organiser Clarion Events has confirmed.

Clarion Events also announced more exciting news, as the proposition will be further strengthened by the co-location of Home & Gift’s sister show, Manchester Furniture Show, at the HCC for 2021, bringing with it over 70 brands, and over 5,000 specialist furniture and interiors buyers to help celebrate Home & Gift’s 60th Anniversary.

The show will offer the retail industry the first and largest in-person opportunity for buyers and brands to unite and do business in over a year. Exhibiting brands are eager to return to in-person trade, with many saying they are ready and willing as soon as the opportunity presents itself. Echoing the same sentiment, 87% of buyers said they would attend the physical show in July.

Neil Thomson, owner of independent Harrogate shop Inger & Rae said: It’s really important to catch up with existing suppliers and meet potential new ones. Of course some of this can be done online, but it is no substitute to actually meeting with people, seeing and handling the goods and building trust. We can’t wait.







Show Director Russell Rule said: We are delighted to be able to run Home & Gift as planned this summer, co-located with Manchester Furniture Show, as we know that the industry has been waiting a long time for this opportunity to meet, network and do business at everyone’s favourite summer show.

Abigail Quesnel, Senior Operations Manager added: Safety is our priority, and we are working closely with the Association of Event Organisers (AEO), which is liaising with the government directly on live event guidelines to ensure the best possible experience for exhibitors and visitors alike.

Russell said: We can’t wait to welcome the industry back to live events, and in the meantime we look forward to sharing our fresh modern look and our new digital launch, REVEAL, very soon.

Home & Gift 2021 will take place 18-21 July, across the Harrogate Convention Centre and grounds of the DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate.