How Do I Check My Immigration Status?

Please share the news

















So, you have submitted your UK immigration application and you’d like to know the status of your application. How exactly can you check this? What is the process to follow?

The good thing is that checking your immigration status is quite easy. The UK immigration office offers a service that allows you to conveniently check your immigration status online by providing some basic information. It shows you the status of your immigration application whether it is settled or not settled as well as the rights you have in the UK based on your immigration status.

In addition to checking your status, you can also use this tool to prove your immigration status. It generates a “Share code” that you can send to others that need to verify your immigration status (such as your employers). You can also update your details like your email address and passport number on this portal.

However, all these services are only available if you currently have a pre-settled or settled immigration status. Individuals who have started a visa application process and have used the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’ mobile app to scan their identity documents can also use this service.

To check your immigration status, the following are some of the information you will need to supply:

The details of your identity document: You will be required to supply the details of the identity document that you used to process your immigration application. This could be your passport, national identification card, or biometric residence card.

Date of birth: Your accurate date of birth will be required

Mobile number/email: You will need to have access to the mobile number or email address you used while processing your application. A code that you will use to confirm your identity will be sent to this number.

If you have all of these and access to the phone number that you used for your application, follow these steps to check your immigration status:

Step 1: Visit the website: gov.uk/view-prove-immigration-status

On the page, you will see information about the service and its various uses. You will also see who is eligible to check their status via that portal.

Step 2: Click on ‘Start now’

To proceed with checking your UK immigration status, navigate to the bottom of the page and click on the Start-now button.

Step 3: Select the document you used to process your immigration

On the next page, you will be asked to select the document you used to start your Settlement Status application. This can be your passport, National ID, or your biometric card. This document must have been previously scanned using the ‘UK Immigration: ID Check’. Select the document associated with your application then click “Continue”

Step 4: Input your document number

The next page will request that you input your document number. This is the number on the document you have selected in Step 3 above. If you have used a National ID for instance, then you should input your national ID number into the space provided.

Step 5: Input your date of birth

On the next page, you will be asked to input your date of birth. Make sure this is accurate.

Step 6: Validate your identity

There are two options for identity verification. You can either choose to have the verification security code sent to you by text or via email. Select your preferred option then click on continue. An email or text message will be sent to you immediately based on your selection. However, if this code is not delivered within 10 minutes, you can click the “Resend Code” to have it send again.

Step 7: Input the validation code

When the code has been sent, insert it into the box provided on the next page and click “continue”

Step 8: Your digital profile card be displayed on the next page. This will show your immigration status. A settled status means you have an indefinite leave to remain which means you can live, work and study in the UK. If your immigration status is unsettled and you’d like to find out what you can do about it, then you should hire an immigration lawyer Liverpool for any inquiries you might have.

On this page, you can also apply to update your details. This may be necessary if you have changed your name, phone number, email or you want to use a new identity document.

And if you need to use this service to prove your immigration status to someone, click the “Prove your status” button. On the next page, you will be asked for the reason you want to prove your status. This generates a “share code” that you can send to the organization that needs to prove your status. This code is valid for 30 days after which you will need to generate another one.