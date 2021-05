Please share the news















Matt Scott has won the Bilton and Nidd Gorge by-election for the Conservative Party.

Matt Scott, Conservative Party – 1,991

Andrew Kempston-Parkes, Liberal Democrats – 1,639

Tyler Reeton, Labour Party – 434

Anrold Warneken, Green Party – 430

John Hall, Yorkshire Party – 136

Harvey Alexander, Independent – 46

Turnout is 4,696 or 37.4%