LNER releases collector series of Azuma posters

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) has launched a collection of iconic poster prints to give those who want a piece of railway history the chance to celebrate the new LNER Azuma fleet.

The official LNER Azuma poster collection features seven original illustrated posters of Azuma trains on the LNER route, in stations and at landmark locations from the historic launch dates.

The A3 poster collection features iconic locations such as Leeds, York, Harrogate, Edinburgh Waverley and Lincoln. The collection celebrates the introduction of Azuma services to these destinations as part of LNER’s mission to transform communities with their innovative fleet.

Kate McFerran, LNER Director of Communications, said: The LNER Azuma poster collection gives those in our communities and who are enthusiastic about the iconic LNER fleet a chance to own a piece of railway history. These commemorative posters were hugely popular and much requested when we launched our Azuma services and we’re excited to give enthusiasts the chance to add them to their collection The original LNER was well known for its evocative posters and great publicity, so it is wonderful that we can continue this tradition with the release of the Azuma launch collection of posters.