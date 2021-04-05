Post-lockdown weddings boost for the historic Crown

Please share the news

















The Crown, the beautiful 16th century coaching inn, in Roecliffe, near Boroughbridge, is planning to re-open on 12 April, as the lockdown finally eases.

The Crown is ready to welcome old friends and new for drinks and meals outside in accordance with Government guidelines, whilst post-lockdown weddings at the historic inn have already been booked.

Chris Hannon, the managing director of Coastal & Country Inns, the owners of The Crown, commented: We are absolutely delighted to be so close to opening again. This has been a devastating year for so many people and we are fervently hoping that the easing of lockdown next month is the beginning of the end of this nightmare. We cannot wait to become the beating heart of Roecliffe again. It seems wrong that a tight-knit community such as ours hasn’t had a pub open since Christmas.

He revealed that he has been heartened by all the messages of support the Crown had received during lockdown – and by the fact that a number of weddings had already been booked there from June onwards.

Chris Hannon said: First and foremost, I want to reassure everyone that we are going to be exceptionally safe and Covid-secure. The Government guidelines are clear – we can serve people outdoors only, but, crucially, this time round you can just meet for a drink. No-one has to eat. There is also no curfew, but you must order, eat and drink at your table. If all goes well, and we are praying that it does, the lockdown is eased ever further on May 17, when we can open fully and welcome everyone indoors, though you will have to order food and drink from your table. You can also book accommodation here from May 17, which is great news. Finally, again if all goes to plan, June 21 is the key date when everything returns to normal, or as near normal as things can be after such a challenging 15 months. I suspect that date may well be in your diaries now. It has been immensely reassuring to have had the support of the community during these challenging times, whilst the bookings for weddings have reinforced the Crown’s excellent reputation for being one of North Yorkshire’s most popular marriage venues. Our first wedding is in late June – and it will be a spectacular celebration. We suspect that a number of weddings have been postponed because of Covid-19 and we are more than happy and ready to host any re-arranged marriages and ensure they are very special and memorable occasions.

At the same time, Chris is looking to re-inforce the Crown’s reputation for excellent food and drink in relaxed and informal surroundings, making it a destination location for food lovers across the county. The inn also has five en-suite double bedrooms for those who want to stay overnight or for short breaks.

Chris Hannon said: We are anticipating strong interest in staying at the Crown, as the UK staycation boom gathers pace when lockdown eases and then finally ends. For many, a short break in the beautiful Yorkshire countryside will be preferable to a foreign holiday this year.







The management team at the Crown are Lukas and Veronicka Allman, who have moved from Coastal & Country’s Peak District Inn, the Devonshire Arms at Hartington last year. Lukas previous ran a hotel in the Highlands for the group.

The Coastal and Country Inns portfolio now comprises the Crown at Roecliffe; the Devonshire Arms at Hartington, near Buxton; and the Owl at Hawnby, near Helmsley.

Chris Hannon said: We are very proud of creating a safe, secure and relaxed environment. We are open from April 12 – and we can’t wait to see you.