Harrogate Town brought their three match losing streak to an end with an entertaining goalless draw at the Bank’s Stadium,Walsall.

Simon Weaver made two changes for Town’s first trip to Walsall,recalling Mark Beck and Ryan Fallowfield to the starting line up.

Town made a positive start to the match with George Thomson cutting in from the right but his shot lacked enough power to trouble Liam Roberts in the Saddler’s goal.

Walsall then began to find their feet and Will Smith took a knock in bravely blocking Josh Gordon’s effort on the edge of the Town area.

In a good move by Town, involving Josh Falkingham,Thomson and Fallowfield ,Beck’s header from the latter’s cross was well off target.

Unfortunately the rest of the half belonged to the Saddlers as Town’s goal bore a charmed life.

On twentysix minutes Belshaw pulled out a fine save at close range to deny Gordon and Smith was on hand to clear the rebound.

Next it needed an heroic block from Dan Jones to keep the Town goal intact as Belshaw was left stranded off his line as he attempted to clear a Walsall through ball.

Soon more drama was to follow as Burrell was adjudged to have fouled Osadebe in the area and the Saddler’s were awarded a penalty.Osadebe took the spot kick himself,but Belshaw picked the right way to dive and pulled out a tremendous save to keep the game scoreless.

At the break,Burrell and Aaron Martin made way for Lloyd Kerry and Josh McPake and Town began to enjoy a lot more possession.

McPake soon made his presence felt with a cross to the near post which Jones flicked just wide of the upright.while at the other end, Belshaw made a brilliant block to thwart Tyrelk Wright after he had been sent clear by Caolan Lavery.

The game began to ebb and flow and Town’s Beck had the next chance when his goalbound shot from Fallowfield’s centre struck a defender.

Next,Lavery again tested Belshaw,but Town then spurned a great chance when the excellent Kerry released Jack Muldoon on goal,but off balance, he sliced his shot wide off the near post.

After four minutes stoppage time,the game ended all square and Town now look forward to entertaining Port Vale on Easter Monday.

Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Smith,Hall,Jones,Thomson,Burrell(Kerry 45),FalkinghamMuldoon,Beck,Martin(McPake 45).

Unused subs,

Minter,Kiernan,Francis,Williams.

Walsall

Roberts,Melbourne,Sadler,Clarke,Kinsella,Lavery,Gordon,Bates(McDonald 58),Perry,Osadebe,Wright(Holden 78).

Unused subs,

Rose,Norman,Sinclair,Osel Yaw,Leak.

Booked,Osadebe.

By John Harrison.





