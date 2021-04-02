The Fat Badger creates #podville a new outdoor venue for Harrogate

Please share the news















The Fat Badger in Harrogate have converted the top floor of their multi-storey carpark to an open-air dining and drinking area, taking the inside, outside.

It’s a change that is all about making the most of the easing of lockdown measures on the 12 April, when people can eat and drink outdoors.

There are 15 pods that can seat 6 in weatherproofed comfort, table service and the full food and drinks menu from The Fat Badger.

Simon Cotton, MD of HRH Group said: People can book in confidence that a booking won’t be cancelled if the weather changes. We have 15 pods that can be booked and other tables that people can just turn up and take advantage of.

There can be 6-people/ 2 households and it is not required to order a substantial meal or a scotch egg to have a drink.

Booking by phone 01423 505 681

360 image of the venue:

A couple of videos of the venue: