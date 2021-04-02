KD& Pidge – Live gig from the back garden to raise funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research

KD & Pidge will be livestreaming from a back garden to raise money for Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Pidge Phillips and Katie Cheung are both 19 and formed the band during lockdown in 2020 – Katie is on keyboard and Pidge plays the drums.

They will livestream a set from Pidge’s back garden on  Sunday, 4 April 2021 at 1pm.

Pidge said:

My mum is a nurse for the NHS so I knew I wanted to raise money for a charity for a specific illness.

Cancer is such a frequent illness unfortunately.

I have been lucky not to lose anyone to it but I’ve known of people who have, and I know the pain it causes them.

So by raising money for this charity I hope to be part of helping people

See https://fb.me/e/3rm74InxA for details on the band and the livestream

Just Giving donations here




