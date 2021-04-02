Kill the Bill, Good Friday demonstration in Leeds passes off peacefully

Please share the news

















At 1pm today (Friday, April 2) between 350 and 400 (West Yorkshire Police figures) people began a demonstration in Millennium Square in Leeds.

Officers monitored the event which was attended by a number of groups, and passed off without incident.

The protest “Kill the Bill” is against The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill gives the police more severe powers to deal with protests and is seen by many as attack on human rights.

Protestors also conducted a march from and back to Millennium Square via St George Street and the Headrow.

No arrests were made by police and those attending the event in the main demonstrated social distancing and mask wearing during the static demonstration.

Chief Superintendent Kate Riley of West Yorkshire Police who commanded the policing operation, said: West Yorkshire Police is continuing to work hard to keep the public safe during the ongoing threat from Coronavirus, and we are pleased today’s demonstration and march has passed off without incident. Officers engaged with those present to ensure public safety. We are grateful that those attended the demonstration did so peacefully, with no disorder or incidents of note occurring.





