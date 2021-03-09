National Grid to consult on plans to reinforce the electricity network in Yorkshire

Please share the news















A new link of the network and reinforcement is needed to carry more clean energy as the UK strives to achieve its Net Zero target for 2050

The clean energy will power homes and businesses in Yorkshire and beyond

Online and telephone consultation events to start following the launch of consultation on Thursday 11 March

National Grid is holding a public consultation on its proposals for the Yorkshire Green Energy Enablement (Yorkshire GREEN) Project. The consultation will open on Thursday 11 March and will run for five weeks, until Thursday 15 April.

With more energy coming from offshore wind, a new connection from Scotland, and interconnectors across the North Sea being developed, connecting to the North East, the Yorkshire GREEN Project is needed to deliver this new clean energy to homes and businesses.

National Grid is in the early planning stages for this project. To create a new link on the existing energy system and reinforce the network, the proposals include new and upgraded overhead lines, two new substations, one to the north-west of York, and another near the existing Monk Fryston substation, some pylon and wire replacement, four cable sealing end compounds and some new equipment at existing substations.

The Yorkshire GREEN proposals span several local authority areas, including Hambleton District Council, York City Council, Leeds City Council, Harrogate Borough Council and Selby District Council.

National Grid is writing to local residents and details of the project will be shared online via https://www.nationalgrid.com/uk/electricity-transmission/yorkshire-green

Residents, businesses and community groups across Yorkshire are being encouraged to provide feedback, which will help inform the ongoing design of the Yorkshire GREEN Project proposals.

National Grid expects to hold a further round of public consultation which is set to take place in winter 2021/22, before submitting a planning application to the Planning Inspectorate in winter 2022/23.

When complete, the Yorkshire GREEN Project will help support the Government’s aim for every home in the country to be powered by offshore wind by the end of the decade by providing a new connection which responds to clean energy growth.

Rachel Tullis, National Grid’s Yorkshire GREEN Project Director, said: The Yorkshire GREEN Project will provide the capacity to manage growing energy demand and the massive increase in clean energy that is coming onto the transmission system, supporting national and local Net Zero targets and ambitious Government plans to provide 40GW of electricity from offshore wind by 2030. We’re working with a wide range of local authorities, stakeholders and the wider community and have organised online webinar events and telephone “drop-ins” to give everyone the opportunity to speak to the project team. We’re encouraging everyone to get involved in our consultation and visit the project website.







Date Time Format Saturday 13 March 12:30 – 13:30 Webinar Wednesday 17 March 13:00 – 14:00 Telephone drop-in Wednesday 17 March 18:00 – 19:00 Webinar Tuesday 23 March 12:30 – 13:30 Webinar Thursday 25 March 12:30 – 13:30 Webinar Thursday 25 March 18:00 – 19:00 Telephone drop-in Saturday 27 March 12:30 – 13:30 Webinar Tuesday 30 March 12:00 – 13:00 Webinar Tuesday 30 March 18:00 – 19:00 Telephone drop-in Thursday 1 April 18:00 – 19:00 Webinar Planning permission The Yorkshire GREEN Project will require the granting of a Development Consent Order (DCO). This is a special type of planning application for nationally significant infrastructure projects, where an independent inspector is appointed to review the plans. National Grid will undertake at least two rounds of consultation before submitting its application to the Planning Inspectorate for consideration. National Grid anticipates submitting an application for the Yorkshire Green Project in winter 2022/23. The Planning Inspector will then issue a recommendation to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, who will make the final decision.

