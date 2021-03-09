Jennyfields burglary

/
1 min read
Please share the news

North Yorkshire is appealing for witnesses and information about a that occurred in .

It happened in the Norwich Drive area on sometime between 5.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday 3 March 2021.

Suspects broke the lock on the front door to gain entry before stealing a number of sentimental and valuable items including wedding rings, necklaces, Gucci watches, a Givenchy bag and Dior Air Trainers.

Officers have now released images of two people seen in the area at the time who they would like to speak to and are appealing for any information that could help them to identify them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire on 101, select option 2, and ask for Elizabeth Estensen. You can also email elizabeth.estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210070785




Please share the news
Harrogate Borough Council
Previous Story

Harrogate Borough Council: one of the best performing authorities for Covid-19 grant distribution

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.