Jennyfields burglary

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that occurred in Harrogate.

It happened in the Norwich Drive area on Jennyfields sometime between 5.30pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday 3 March 2021.

Suspects broke the lock on the front door to gain entry before stealing a number of sentimental and valuable items including wedding rings, necklaces, Gucci watches, a Givenchy bag and Dior Air Trainers.

Officers have now released images of two people seen in the area at the time who they would like to speak to and are appealing for any information that could help them to identify them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Elizabeth Estensen. You can also email elizabeth.estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210070785





