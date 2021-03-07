Please share the news















Harrogate Town went down 1-0 in a scrappy affair at the Lamex Stadium,Stevenage.

Town made one change from Tuesday’s victory at Barrow with Jack Muldoon starting in place of Josh March.

Town made the early running with Josh McPake and Dan Jones testing Jamie Cumming with low drives.

A foul by Lines on McPake presented George Thomson with a free kick,which Cumming saved at the foot of the post.

It took Boro over twenty minutes to threaten,when a cross from the right was palmed away by James Belshaw,only for the ball to be hooked back across goal,but Elliott List headed well wide.

The only goal of the game arrived on 52 minutes.Cumming caught a long throw from Jones and launched the ball downfield where List held off Ryan Fallowfield and rounded Belshaw to shoot home.

Town made determined efforts to rescue a point but were thwarted by a packed Boro defence.

A Simon Power cross found no-one to finish and Muldoon hooked over the bar after a goalmouth scramble.

At the death,another trademark long throw from Jones was back headed narrowly over his own bar by a Boro defender,

But Stevenage hung on for a hard fought win.

Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Jones,Smith,Burrell,Thomson,Beck(March 72),Kerry(Falkingham 63),Muldoon,McPake,Power.

Unused subs, Martin,Lawlor,Francis,Minter.

Stevenage

Cumming,James-Wildin,Coker,Cuthbert,Prosser,Osborne,Newton,(Norris70),Vancooten,List(Aitchison 87),Pett,Lines(Vincelot 73).

Unused subs,Johnson,Hutton,Read,Stevens.

Scorer,List 52. Booked,Coker,Vincelot,Osborne.

Referee S Oldham.

By John Harrison