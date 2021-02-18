Please share the news















North Yorkshire based commercial nursery Johnsons of Whixley has donated £150 worth of winter interest plants to Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

As part of the nurseries 100-year celebration, Johnsons are giving away 12 donations in 2021 to charities across the Yorkshire region.

Lucky winner Henshaws provides vocational training, including art and horticulture workshops, for people with a wide range of both learning and physical disabilities.

Plants donated by Johnsons include Hamamelis, Skimmia, Sarcococca and Helleborus. The plants will be used in the sensory garden and other prominent places around the Centre, bringing a splash of colour for the art makers and staff currently attending to enjoy, and visitors too once the Centre is able to reopen to the public safely.

Henshaws Fundraising Manager, Gemma Young, said: We were so pleased to hear Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre were the first winners of this brilliant Centenary Charity Giveaway and can’t wait to see the blooms in their new home! Lorna and her team at Johnsons of Whixley were instrumental in the creation of the beautiful sensory garden at the Centre a couple of years ago, and their continued support means such a lot to the community here.

Johnsons Marketing Manager, Eleanor Richardson, said: 2020 was a challenging year for many charities, including Henshaws, who rely heavily on donations to survive. It’s great to support Henshaws once again; we hope our plants spread cheer amongst staff, students and visitors for many years to come. This is just one of 12 donations throughout the year, giving many charities like Henshaws an opportunity to rejuvenate areas of their grounds

Johnsons have donated thousands of plants over the years; at the start of the pandemic in 2020, they donated hundreds of plants to local villages. Other donations include a cash donation of £5,000 to restore their village church stained glass window and a donation of over £800 worth of plants to the Marie Curie Hospice in Bradford.





