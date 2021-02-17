Work starts at Phoenix Business Park in Ripon

Please share the news















11 Shares

Work has started to improve the Harrogate Borough Council owned Phoenix Business Park in Ripon.

The work involves creating new employment space as well as the refurbishment of three existing units. Resulting in modern and quality spaces for businesses, which meet the latest Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) requirements.

Electric vehicle charging points will also be installed to support the borough council’s Ultra-Low Emission Vehicle (ULEV) strategy as well as helping reduce carbon emissions across the Harrogate district.

The £280,000 project is being carried out by Dalebuild Limited following a successful tender process. Dalebuild are a Harrogate based construction firm with a proven track record of this type of work.

Councillor Graham Swift, Harrogate Borough Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for resources, enterprise and economic development, said: We want to ensure Harrogate district businesses have the space around them to grow and expand as their business does. This investment at Phoenix Business Park will do just that, by creating flexible spaces with leases designed around their needs. As well as providing them with modern, energy efficient accommodation with high-speed digital connectivity.

This follows the council’s £500,000 investment at Conyngham Hall business centre in Knaresborough, creating highly desirable modern facilities for existing tenants or firms considering a move to their first office or larger accommodation.

It also complements the £10million investment at Ripon Leisure Centre that will see a new six-lane swimming pool installed as well as significant improvements to the existing leisure centre.

Councillor Swift added: Our investment doesn’t stop at Conyngham Hall and Phoenix Business Park. Even with the changing way in which people work, I am confident there will still be a demand for flexible office space in the future. That’s why we have a number of ambitious projects across the district that will continue to provide this offering to businesses who are based here or want to be based here in the future.





