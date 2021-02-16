Harrogate police

Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate currently closed

Police are urging people to avoid Penny Pot Lane in Harrogate as the road is currently closed.

The road is closed following a single vehicle collision near New Acre Farm shortly after 1pm today.

The driver of the car, a local woman in her sixties, has been taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious,but not believed to be , life threatening issues.

Any witnesses should contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass any information to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 0148 of 16 February.



