Vaccinations for Saturday to be deferred to Sunday due to forecast bad weather – Great Yorkshire Showground

Due to adverse weather conditions, the Covid vaccination clinic due to be held at the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate tomorrow (Saturday, 16 January 20101) is being rescheduled.

NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group and local GP surgeries are asking patients who were due to attend tomorrow, to go along to the showground at the same appointment time on Sunday instead.

GP Practices in the Harrogate District are in the process of contacting all affected patients directly.

Snow is forecast for the Harrogate District through the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The majority of people who’d been invited to have their COVID jab tomorrow are elderly and many will be frail.





