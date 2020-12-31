Harrogate police

Police issue update on incident in Pateley Bridge where two bodies were found in a property

/
Please share the news
  • 36
    Shares

Police are now able to confirm that there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths of the elderly couple.

The man died of natural causes and the woman’s death is at the moment unexplained.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the next of kin for the man and the woman.

See Bodies of a man and woman found in Pateley Bridge property

Police were called to a property near Pateley Bridge shortly after 1.30pm on 30 December 2020, following a report from a concerned member of the public.

Officers attended the scene at Blazefield and upon arrival sadly found the bodies of a man and a woman inside the property. Both the man and woman were aged in their seventies.



 


Please share the news
  • 36
    Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

St aidans harrogate
Previous Story

Return to face-to-face teaching in secondary schools to be staggered

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info