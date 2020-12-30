Harrogate testing covid-19

Covid-19 infection rate data shows a moderate increase for North Yorkshire

There is an expected announcement today of a wide-reaching tier review for England.

It is worth reflecting on the most recent updates of infection rates for the region, given the conjecture as to what may be announced.

Main points

  • Data is available up to 26 December 2020.
  • North Yorkshire now has an infection rate per 100,000 of 188.7 a move up from 129 reported on 21 Dec.
  • Scarborough has reduced 253.2 to 213.3
  • Hambleton and Richmondshire has seen increases (see the table below)

Additional points from previous reports

  • As reported by the CCG/ NHS the Harrogate Nightingale can’t be used as there is no resources for it.
  • On 21 December, hospitals were reported as being in a good position (176 cases of Covid-19, 21 of those in ICU and staff sickness/ self-isolating better than an average year)
  • Harrogate has had 203 cases (7 days to 26 December) or an increase of around 63 cases per week from 7 days to 21 December.
  • We don’t have recent data for the % of tests returning positive (previously it was less than 5%)

Most recent published infection rates to 26 December 2020 (Data from Public Health England)

  7 Days to 26 Dec 20 7 Days to 21 Dec 20
Area Infection rates
Per 100,000		 New Cases Infection rates
Per 100,000
North Yorkshire 188.7 1166 129
Harrogate 126.2 203 86.4
Scarborough 213.3 232 253.2
Hambleton 291.5 267 77.5
Selby 185.4 168 141.2
Craven 136.5 78 133
Ryedale 178.8 99 79.5
Richmondshire 221.5 119 117.5


Cases in the area for the 7 days up to 24 December 2020. (Data from https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/)

Harrogate Area New Cases
Bilton 0
Boroughbridge & Marton-cum-Grafton 8
Central Harrogate 8
Dishforth, Baldersby & Markington 6
Harrogate East 6
Harrogate West and Pannal 12
Hookstone 9
Killinghall & Hampsthwaite 5
Knaresborough Central 11
Knaresborough North 12
Knaresborough South & Follifoot 7
Masham, Kirby Malzeard & North Stainley 7
Menwith, Denton and Beckwithshaw 20
Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith 5
Pateley Bridge and Nidd Valley 6
Ripon North & West 12
Ripon South & East 3
Saltergate 13
Spofforth, Burn Bridge & Huby 12
Starbeck 20
Stray 8

A further update is expected to be published later today.

See Harrogate infection rates less than a third of average, but health officials ask for caution and compliance  for the report from the 21 December 2020.




