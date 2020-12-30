Covid-19 infection rate data shows a moderate increase for North Yorkshire

Please share the news















There is an expected announcement today of a wide-reaching tier review for England.

It is worth reflecting on the most recent updates of infection rates for the region, given the conjecture as to what may be announced.

Main points

Data is available up to 26 December 2020.

North Yorkshire now has an infection rate per 100,000 of 188.7 a move up from 129 reported on 21 Dec.

Scarborough has reduced 253.2 to 213.3

Hambleton and Richmondshire has seen increases (see the table below)

Additional points from previous reports

As reported by the CCG/ NHS the Harrogate Nightingale can’t be used as there is no resources for it.

On 21 December, hospitals were reported as being in a good position (176 cases of Covid-19, 21 of those in ICU and staff sickness/ self-isolating better than an average year)

Harrogate has had 203 cases (7 days to 26 December) or an increase of around 63 cases per week from 7 days to 21 December.

We don’t have recent data for the % of tests returning positive (previously it was less than 5%)

Most recent published infection rates to 26 December 2020 (Data from Public Health England)

7 Days to 26 Dec 20 7 Days to 21 Dec 20 Area Infection rates

Per 100,000 New Cases Infection rates

Per 100,000 North Yorkshire 188.7 1166 129 Harrogate 126.2 203 86.4 Scarborough 213.3 232 253.2 Hambleton 291.5 267 77.5 Selby 185.4 168 141.2 Craven 136.5 78 133 Ryedale 178.8 99 79.5 Richmondshire 221.5 119 117.5







Cases in the area for the 7 days up to 24 December 2020. (Data from https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/)

Harrogate Area New Cases Bilton 0 Boroughbridge & Marton-cum-Grafton 8 Central Harrogate 8 Dishforth, Baldersby & Markington 6 Harrogate East 6 Harrogate West and Pannal 12 Hookstone 9 Killinghall & Hampsthwaite 5 Knaresborough Central 11 Knaresborough North 12 Knaresborough South & Follifoot 7 Masham, Kirby Malzeard & North Stainley 7 Menwith, Denton and Beckwithshaw 20 Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith 5 Pateley Bridge and Nidd Valley 6 Ripon North & West 12 Ripon South & East 3 Saltergate 13 Spofforth, Burn Bridge & Huby 12 Starbeck 20 Stray 8

A further update is expected to be published later today.

See Harrogate infection rates less than a third of average, but health officials ask for caution and compliance for the report from the 21 December 2020.