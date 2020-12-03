Family friendly trail around Harrogate town centre

Please share the news















After the success of the Halloween Trail last month, Harrogate Mumbler is again working with the Harrogate BID to give families a fun, safe and completely free Christmas trail.

The Harrogate Christmas Trail has three different challenges for families to enjoy.

For younger children, there are two Christmas trail routes – the Red Trail and the Green Trail. Each route consists of ten images, which are displayed in 20 participating shop windows in the town centre.

Once you have found ten images, you can exchange your answer sheet for a small prize at all participating retailers. Families have the option to do either the Green or the Red Christmas trail, or both (if little legs can manage it!)

For older Children there is a “Festive Phrase Unscramble”, with a chance to win our amazing prize hamper. There is one letter to be found on each of the 20 image posters. Collect all 20 letters and unscramble them to work out our Festive Phrase.

Answers can be submitted to the Harrogate Mumbler online to be included in our prize draw to win a bumper Christmas Hamper worth over £400.

Harrogate Mumbler founder, Sally Haslewood said: 2020 has been tough for everyone: families have been stuck indoors, many people have job insecurity and our town centres need help to bounce back. Harrogate Mumbler wanted to do a little something to help with all of this and we are delighted that the Harrogate BID has supported us and helped make this free Christmas trail a reality. We were blown away with how popular our first Halloween Trail, building on that success, we’ve come up with an even bigger and better trail for Christmas! We hope this trail will encourage families into town after the recent lockdown, and in doing so will support our local town centre. It’s completely free for families and the Trail is COVID secure. Hopefully it will make those last-minute Christmas shopping trips that bit more enjoyable for the little ones.







Harrogate BID Acting Chair Sara Ferguson said: We are again delighted be partnering with Harrogate Mumbler for the Harrogate Christmas Trail. This year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, in particular for town centre traders, and it’s great that so many have signed up to be a part of this activity, which we are sure will bring loads of families into town this month. This trail is part of our ‘Harrogate at Christmas’ campaign, which includes us taking responsibility of the Christmas lights, partnering with the Harrogate Bus Company to provide free bus travel on certain routes on Sundays, offering free parking for cars arriving after 3pm at Victoria Car Park on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and having our name associated with Harrogate International Festivals’ North Pole Post Office.

Hamper prizes include £50 worth of clothing from Milk & Honey and a beautiful jewellery set worth £177 from Infinity & Co. Entries must be received by midnight on Tuesday 22nd December 2020. Full T & C’s are on the Harrogate Mumbler website.

The Christmas Trail will go live on Monday 7th December 2020 and will run throughout the school Christmas holidays until Sunday 3 January 2021.

Participants can download answer sheets, a map and clues from the Harrogate Mumbler website. Alternatively, if you spot a Christmas trail poster in a shop window, pop in and ask for an answer sheet.

See Harrogate Christmas Trail Festive Phrase Competition Entry | Harrogate Mumbler

