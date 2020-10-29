Large quantity of MDMA and crack cocaine recovered after Operation Expedite intercept vehicle

Please share the news











Two suspected drug dealers were arrested last night (28 October 2020) near Ripon following a proactive operation targeting drug dealing in the area.

At around 5.20pm officers intercepted a vehicle on Hutton Bank near Ripon.

Officers from the force Operation Expedite team and resources from the Operational Support Unit brought the suspect’s vehicle to a stop and two 21-year-old men were arrested.

A search of the car and the suspects resulted in officers seizing a large amount of suspected MDMA tablets, a significant quantity of suspected crack cocaine, a knife and proximately £500 cash.

It is believed the Leeds-based pair were travelling across the border from West Yorkshire in a ‘county lines’ operation to supply large quantities of class A drugs in the Ripon area.

One of the men has since been charged with possession of a bladed weapon and will appear in court on 11 February. Both men have been released while under investigation in relation to the possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

The investigation continues.

North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite teams focus on those involved in drug dealing, particularly ‘county lines’. These are dealers who travel from outside of North Yorkshire to pedal drugs in our towns, often exploiting vulnerable and young people and forcing them to sell their drugs for them.

Tackling county lines drug dealing is a priority for North Yorkshire Police, and Expedite teams work proactively to prevent and detect drug dealing and associated offences. They also work to safeguard and protect those who are vulnerable and targeted by organised crime networks.

Your information is vital in helping us to do this. To find out more about how you can help and what to look out for, visit northyorkshire.police.uk/what-we-do/tackling-crime/county-lines-drug-dealing/.

Anyone who has any information about drug dealing in their area is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you prefer not to speak to the police and remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

