Areas of Yorkshire and the Humber to move into Local COVID Alert Level High

After close discussions with local leaders, the following areas will move from Local COVID Alert Level Medium to Local COVID Alert Level High from 00.01 Saturday 31 October.

Yorkshire and the Humber: East Riding of Yorkshire, Kingston-Upon-Hull, North East Lincolnshire and North Lincolnshire;

West Midlands: Dudley, Staffordshire, Telford and the Wrekin;

East Midlands: Amber Valley, Bolsover, Derbyshire Dales, Derby City, South Derbyshire, the whole of High Peak; Charnwood;

East of England: Luton; and

South East: Oxford City.

This means that for these areas, the following measures will be in place.

people must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place;

people must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space; and

people should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport.

These measures will be reviewed every 14 days to consider whether they are still appropriate.

The rate of COVID-19 infections is rising rapidly across the UK. The weekly case rate in England stood at 201 people per 100,000 from 15 October to 21 October, up from 100 people per 100,000 for the week 25 September to 1 October. Cases are not evenly spread, with infection rates rising more rapidly in some areas than others.