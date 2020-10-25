The Viper Rooms set to reopen with a Halloween special night

Please share the news











The Viper Rooms in Harrogate is about to reopen after being forced to close on March 2020 – that’s 7-month ago.

As lockdown measures were beginning to be lifted, they were dealt a further blow with the 10pm curfew.

Previously they had always been a late night venue, but they are now looking to reopen, on 31 October with a Halloween special.

They have named the event Candy Land and for £19.95 you have two hours of bottomless drinks (Vodka Mixer, Prosecco, Pornstar Martini, Halloween Cocktails and Budweiser) along with a 3-tier stand of cakes and sweet treats.

It’s within the Government’s current rules, including a 10pm finish.

Kimberly from The Viper Rooms said: We are really looking forward in reopening Viper Rooms – Welcoming our customers back. We closed in March, which feels like a lifetime ago now, and given all the rules and regulations, we still can’t open as a late night venue, so we have been looking at what we can do and what people maybe would want us to do. Halloween is traditionally a great night out, and we thought it a good time to kick-off re-opening and from 4pm! We are hosting a bottomless brunch, where you have 1 hour 45minutes of prosceco, cocktails and beer along with a 3-tier platter of cakes, all for a single price. Just before lockdown we completed a revamp of Viper Rooms, and many people won’t have seen our new look. But it’s right for everyone and anyone, offering a bit of an escape from all that’s going on at the moment.

