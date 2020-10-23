KPMG report on local government reform put before Councillors

Please share the news











A KPMG report on local government reorganisation is being released.

Councils have been invited to submit an outline bid to Government by 9 November, proposing how unitary authorities could be created within North Yorkshire and York.

Over the summer, KPMG were paid to assess a range of options and propose a model for local government reform based on research and evidence.

The contents of the study have been shared with councillors this week, and are being published on district and borough council websites on 23 October.

All seven district and borough councils will then consider the study at democratic meetings in early November before the government’s deadline for proposals. If one or more council agrees to submit the KPMG research study, it will form part of the outline bid to Government in November.

We have not had sight of the report. This information was received through a press release, and we have removed claims made in that press release from the report around what it recommends, until we have opportunity to view the report.

Councillor Richard Cooper, Leader of Harrogate Borough Council, speaking on behalf of the leaders, said: This research by KPMG shows clearly that the East & West model of local government reorganisation is better than any of the alternatives. The KPMG study clearly shows that the East and West model will provide strong local leadership, the most effective services, the fairest democratic representation, the most financial savings. Our model, with two equal partners, also provides the strongest approach to unlocking devolution. We expect North Yorkshire County Council to submit a proposal for a ‘mega-council’, which would create a massive imbalance. North Yorkshire is five and a half times the size of Greater London; it’s as big as Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire combined. We continue to consult with local people, businesses and partners as we finalise our case for an East and West model.

The district and borough council leaders are: Cllr Richard Foster (Craven), Cllr Mark Robson (Hambleton), Cllr Richard Cooper (Harrogate), Cllr Angie Dale (Richmondshire), Cllr Keane Duncan (Ryedale), Cllr Steve Siddons (Scarborough) and Cllr Mark Crane (Selby).

Local Government Reorganisation timeline:

Not all Councils have to approve submission for the bid to be submitted to Government. One or more Councils can agree to submit.

23 October – all seven district and borough councils publish the KPMG study as part of Council papers

2 November – Scarborough Borough Council’s Council Meeting

3 November – Craven District Council’s Council Meeting

4 November – Harrogate Borough Council’s Council Meeting

5 November – Ryedale District Council’s Council Meeting

5 November – Richmondshire District Council’s Council Meeting

5 November – Hambleton District Council’s Council Meeting

5 November – Selby District Council’s Council Meeting

9 November – Deadline for submission of outline bid to Government