Friendship Bridge unveiled at RHS Garden Harlow Carr thanks to Friends’

A new ‘Friendship Bridge’ featuring a decorative petal design in Yorkshire sandstone will be unveiled at RHS Garden Harlow Carr today Monday (19 October 2020).

Most of the bridge was constructed behind the scenes during lockdown by Harrogate-based stone waller Neil Beasley and a team of fellow professionals

It has been named ‘The Friendship Bridge’ in recognition of a donation of £10,000 from The Friends of Harlow Carr.

The centrepiece of the design – drawn up by Leeds-based DSWA Master Craftsman David Griffiths – represents the head of a flower, with stone ‘petals’ radiating around a central stonework arch.

The Geoffrey Smith memorial stone is positioned at one end of the bridge wall as a lasting testament to a much-loved former garden curator.

Soft landscaping and plants suitable for damp conditions such as Tibetan cowslip, hostas and ferns have been used to soften the hard landscaping.

The bridge was made possible following a donation from the Friends of Harlow Carr, they have collected money over many years through tours of the gardens and other events. The money they raise is re-invested locally.





