Friendship Bridge unveiled at RHS Garden Harlow Carr thanks to Friends’

A new ‘Friendship Bridge’ featuring a decorative petal design in Yorkshire sandstone will be unveiled at RHS Garden Harlow Carr today Monday (19 October 2020).
- Most of the bridge was constructed behind the scenes during lockdown by Harrogate-based stone waller Neil Beasley and a team of fellow professionals
- It has been named ‘The Friendship Bridge’ in recognition of a donation of £10,000 from The Friends of Harlow Carr.
- The centrepiece of the design – drawn up by Leeds-based DSWA Master Craftsman David Griffiths – represents the head of a flower, with stone ‘petals’ radiating around a central stonework arch.
- The Geoffrey Smith memorial stone is positioned at one end of the bridge wall as a lasting testament to a much-loved former garden curator.
- Soft landscaping and plants suitable for damp conditions such as Tibetan cowslip, hostas and ferns have been used to soften the hard landscaping.
The bridge was made possible following a donation from the Friends of Harlow Carr, they have collected money over many years through tours of the gardens and other events. The money they raise is re-invested locally.