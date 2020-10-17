Man wanted for breaching restraining order

Please share the news











Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of Christopher Luke Craine, 31, of Thirsk

Mr Craine is wanted for breaching a restraining order.

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries to locate Mr Craine and are now asking for the public’s help as part of their enquires.

If you have seen him or know where he is now. Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12200170575 when passing on information.