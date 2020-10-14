Henshaws Specialist College offers bespoke tours

Please share the news











2 Shares

Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate is continuing to find new ways to showcase itself to prospective students and their families during the COVID-19 restrictions.

It is the only further education college in Yorkshire that offers both day and residential programmes up to 365 days per year for students with special educational needs and disabilities.

Because COVID-19 has meant that the College has had to close its doors to visitors, safeguarding its vulnerable students, it has already been offering “virtual” tours online so that students and their families can see the facilities for themselves and meet the team.

Now the College is offering bespoke tours out of hours so that students and their families can find out if it is the right choice for them.

Henshaws College’s Transitions Manager Henry Inman said: Leaving school for college is a major step for any young person but even more so for many of our students who have a wide range of special needs. It is, therefore, particularly important that they have an opportunity to visit before deciding if it is the right step for them.

The bespoke tours are limited to one family at a time after students have left for the day and must be booked in advance at https://www.henshaws.org.uk/shop/event/regions/yorkshire/harrogate/bespoke-tours/

In addition to the bespoke and virtual tours, the College is holding a virtual open day on Wednesday 21 October 2020, when the transitions team will be able to provide advice and guidance to help make choices about the future, including information about the application process and an opportunity to ask questions. Again, this should be booked online at https://www.henshaws.org.uk/shop/event/regions/yorkshire/harrogate/2021-open-events/

The College delivers transformational and sustainable life changing experiences and learning through bespoke education, care, therapy, and clinical programmes for young people ages 16 to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities.