General Tarleton at Ferrensby placed into liquidation

The General Tarleton at Ferrensby near Knaresborough, has been placed into creditors voluntary liquidation after a period of closure forced by the government lockdown measures.

Joint liquidators Julian Pitts and Richard Kenworthy of Begbies Traynor were appointed on 30 September 2020.

Joint liquidator Richard Kenworthy, said: Like so many hospitality businesses, the forced closure triggered by the pandemic has been absolutely devastating to the General Tarleton; and its owners, including chef John Topham, had no choice but to put the business into liquidation. With more months of uncertainty ahead and the likelihood of continued restrictions on the operation of hospitality businesses, it’s closure is an unfortunate cost of the health measures implemented to help combat the global pandemic. The directors really had no way to save the business and the jobs it supported; it is sad to see the end of such a popular restaurant and inn.

The business employed 12 staff before its lockdown closure in March 2020, with all staff, unfortunately, losing their jobs in the closure.

The assets of the business will be sold by the joint liquidators to realise funds for the benefit of the creditors that include HMRC and trade suppliers. The 18th century coaching inn, from which the business traded, was not owned by the company, but leased.






