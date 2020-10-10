Netball ‘World Guinness Record’ attempt to take place on Sunday

Please share the news











On 23 October 2017, Lydia Redman, from Kibworth, made 756 netball goals in 1 hour, securing the Guinness world record.

That works out at 12.6 scores every minute, or a score every 4.7 seconds!

Sue Hobson is planning to challenge that record this weekend and take the record for North Yorkshire.

We will livestream the event from Knaresborough at around 10:45am, on Sunday 11 October 2020 – see https://www.facebook.com/harrogateinformer/

Sue is raising money for Saint Michaels Hospice and has already received donations of over £1,000.

Sue said: I’ve been training throughout lockdown to have a chance of breaking the record and would love to raise some money for the fantastic Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate, North Yorkshire at the same time.

See https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sue-Hobson-netball-world-record-attempt