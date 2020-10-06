Major investment at Conyngham Hall business centre

Please share the news













A £500,000 transformation of Conyngham Hall business centre in Knaresborough has been completed.

Harrogate Borough Council has made the investment to improve facilities for existing tenants and for firms considering a move to their first office or larger accommodation.

Conyngham Hall is a grade two listed building, set in stunning parkland in Knaresborough.

It is currently home to a number of small and medium sized enterprises who value the benefits of serviced offices which are well connected the rest of the district.

The work to improve the facilities began before the original coronavirus pandemic.

It includes the total refurbishment of communal areas, kitchens and toilets. Meeting spaces, which can be used by tenant businesses have also received a makeover.

The investment has paid for new carpets and redecoration too.

All the work has been carried out under the supervision of the council’s conservation team to ensure period features of the listed building are retained and enhanced.

Some of the money has been used to improve digital connectivity to the building.

It means tenants now have access to ultra-fast broadband and modern telephony making Conyngham Hall more attractive to businesses that rely on a fast – and stable – internet connection.

The business centre’s serviced office model means firms pay a single rent payment covering the office accommodation the use, heat, light and power, breakout spaces and fully-equipped kitchens.

A meeting room is also offered for free on a shared basis and support services such as photocopying, postage and laminating are available in the staffed reception.

Councillor Graham Swift, cabinet member for economic development, said: There is a continuing need for small and start-up businesses to find high quality office space that provides excellent critical services. Our investment means we’ve been able to achieve a fantastic transformation of the hall to meet small business needs. Before now, communal areas and facilities did not meet the expectations tenants have for a modern business centre. As well as improving those internal spaces, we’ve made sure Conyngham Hall is better connected to the outside world with a significant upgrade to ultra-fast internet. We recognise that so many businesses rely on robust broadband these days and I am pleased that we are able to offer one of the best connections currently available. Conyngham Hall is now a fantastic choice for small and medium sized businesses who want to move from a kitchen table, expand their operations or for established firms looking to grow in a first class location with best in class services.