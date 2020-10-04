​​​​​​Jones Myers shortlisted for prestigious family law award

The firm, which also has offices in Leeds and York, is the only family law practice in Yorkshire to be shortlisted in the Family Law Firm of the Year North category.

Peter Jones, the current national chair of Resolution’s Specialist Accreditation Committee, founded Jones Myers in Leeds in 1992. He is also an ex Deputy District Judge and former national chair of Resolution which promotes a non-confrontational approach to resolving family law issues.

Jones Myers has consistently retained its top tier regional rankings in Chambers and Legal 500 guides for over two decades.

The only family law practice in Leeds with its own specialist in-house counsel, the firm’s lawyers’ expertise jointly combines almost 300 years’ legal experience.

The Financial Remedies Department specialises in high net worth cases and is regularly instructed in multi- jurisdictional proceedings and cases involving complex corporate and off shore trust structures.

The Children Team deals with issues including adoption, child abduction, child arrangements, care proceedings, relocation and Court of Protection work.

The firm also has extensive expertise in alternative dispute resolution processes which avoid a lengthy court process and can lead much more quickly and cost effectively to a successful resolution.

Milestones include opening a Harrogate office in 2017 and expanding to York in 2019 with a three-strong team headed by partner Nicki Mitchell, a skilled mediator and collaborative family lawyer.

In recent months the practice has further boosted its teams across its Leeds, Harrogate and York offices following increased demand for its specialist matrimonial advice.

A champion of giving back to its local communities, family lawyers donate their time and expertise free of charge to raise industry standards.

Nicki Mitchell, a mediator and collaborative family lawyer said: Despite the Covid-19 Pandemic, the award organisers have received an overwhelming number of entries this year. We are proud and delighted to be shortlisted and wish fellow finalists the best of luck.

Award judges include Juliet Harvey the current chair of Resolution and Cyrus Larizadeh, Chair of the Family Law Bar Association. The winners will be announced in a virtual ceremony on November 25.