Cedar Court Hotel opens #StudioSpacesYorkshire

Please share the news











3 Shares

The Cedar Court Hotel in Harrogate has recently opened #StudioSpacesYorkshire, turning a conference room into a studio space for hire.

As a company, they have been focussing on being adaptive in what they have to offer. Many may have seen the tipi in the front gardens on the hotel, that was initially planned for a month and then extended due to its popularity. The tipi extended their outdoor space and worked particularly well during the Eat out to Help out scheme and gave a space that maybe didn’t want to sit indoors.

They have now developed one of their conference rooms into a green screen studio suite that is available for hire. This is about utilising space as affectively as possible, and looking at what would work for the market, even though it isn’t something a hotel would traditionally offer.

Stewart Moss, Group Director of Sales & Marketing, Cedar Court Hotels, said: It’s an idea we have rolled out across all our hotels, and we have been really surprised at the level of interest. Many businesses are increasingly using things like Zoom calls to keep in touch and video is being used much more on social media. That increasing use of video also means that a video needs to stand out more – this helps give a professional result. It is flexible in that there are many options, from just having the room, to having full technical support and managing everything. Some will want everything done for them and others will just want the room and can manage everything else. We can also live stream video. We thought that would be used for businesses, but also have a couple that want to live stream their wedding to friends and family. It’s available for all, from corporate clients to individual bloggers and would encourage people to come down and have a look at what it could do for them.





